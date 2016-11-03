Nov 3 Getinge
* Mattias Perjos appointed president and CEO of Getinge
Group
* Says Perjos joins getinge from Coesia Group, a
fast-growing company that produces high-tech machinery for the
pharmaceutical, food and packaging industries
* Says Perjos will assume his position on May 1, 2017 at the
latest
* "I am very pleased to welcome Mattias Perjos to Getinge.
He has an extensive industrial background and international
experience that will be a great asset to Getinge as we meet our
challenges and continue to build the company for the
future. In addition, he has an impressive track record of
consistently achieving improved business results" says Carl
Bennet, Chairman of the Group.
* Joacim Lindoff will continue in his role as Acting
President and CEO until Perjos takes up his position
* Says should extra general meeting approve proposal on
distribution of patient & post-acute care, intention is to
appoint joacim lindoff ceo for newly listed company
* Says further, intention is that Johan Malmquist becomes
chairman of board of new company
