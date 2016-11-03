BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 SDL Plc :
* Disposal of campaigns business
* Business, has been sold to Alterian Holdings LLc for 2.4 mln stg before purchase price adjustments
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing