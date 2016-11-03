BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Hospitality Invest AS and Norlandia Care Group AS sold 500,000 preference shares in Pioneer Property Group
* Shares were sold at a price of 97 Norwegian crowns ($11.9) per share
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing