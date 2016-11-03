UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 4 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd
* Sale of Uncle Bucks Hotel and Adjacent Commercial Precinct
* Entered into contracts for the sale of the freehold and business of the uncle bucks hotel and adjacent commercial precinct
* Sale price of $25.3M
* Sale is expected to occur in early February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.