Nov 4 MBB SE :
* Achieves third quarter revenue growth of 34 pct and EBIT
growth of 58 pct compared to previous year
* Generated a new revenue record after nine months with
242.7 million euros ($269.37 million) after 186.6 million euros
in previous year
* 9-month EBIT increased by 47.7 pct from 12.2 million euros
to 18.1 million euros
* 9-month consolidated earnings amounted to 11.1 million
euros and also significantly exceeded first nine months of
previous year (+ 24.2 pct)
* Continues to forecast FY revenues of more than 310 million
euros and earnings per share of at least 2.10 euros
