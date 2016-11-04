Nov 4 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* Trading statement
* Is today issuing a trading update in relation to period
from 1 july to 30 september 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to 216 million stg
* Revenue in q3 to 30 september 2016 of £216m was 15 pct
higher than £188m revenue for same period last year
* Nine months to september, revenue of £647m was 7 pct
higher than £603m revenue for same period last year, and 2 pct
higher at constant exchange rates
* Reported revenue grew strongly in Q3 due to impact of
foreign exchange, with around 60 pct of group's revenue
denominated in US dollars
* During period we have benefited from volatility associated
with political uncertainty and speculation around potential for
further interest rate increases
* Information sales and rms have continued to see strong
growth in current quarter, with an increase of 28 pct in revenue
(at constant exchange rates)
* We are continuing to work with icap towards securing
outstanding regulatory approvals for completion of transaction,
including from FCA
