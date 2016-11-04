Nov 4 Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Trading statement

* Is today issuing a trading update in relation to period from 1 july to 30 september 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to 216 million stg

* Revenue in q3 to 30 september 2016 of £216m was 15 pct higher than £188m revenue for same period last year

* Nine months to september, revenue of £647m was 7 pct higher than £603m revenue for same period last year, and 2 pct higher at constant exchange rates

* Reported revenue grew strongly in Q3 due to impact of foreign exchange, with around 60 pct of group's revenue denominated in US dollars

* During period we have benefited from volatility associated with political uncertainty and speculation around potential for further interest rate increases

* Information sales and rms have continued to see strong growth in current quarter, with an increase of 28 pct in revenue (at constant exchange rates)

* We are continuing to work with icap towards securing outstanding regulatory approvals for completion of transaction, including from FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)