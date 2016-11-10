BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :
* Raises its income forecast
* Nine-month group turnover increases by 7.7 percent to 365 million euros ($399.42 million)
* After three quarters of year, group EBIT already at 4.1 million euros (Q1-3 2015: -4.4 million euros)
* Strong seasonal peak expected in Q4 with CEWE PHOTO BOOK and photo gifts
* Is raising its income forecast for 2016 by 2 million euros against background of sound development of turnover and earnings in first nine months of current business year
* Now expects FY EBIT in range of 40 million to 46 million euros
* FY EBT is now to increase to 39 million to 45 million euros and after-tax earnings to 29 million to 33 million euros
* Turnover in 2016 could also be higher than currently assumed 555 million to 575 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing