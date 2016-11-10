Nov 10 Hamborner REIT AG :
* Enjoys successful nine months and raises forecast for
current 2016 financial year
* Forecasts for full year 2016 raised
* Management board is now projecting growth in rental income
of around 18 pct and an FFO increase of around 20 pct for FY
* Income from rents and leases for first nine months rose by
18.7 pct on previous year's level to a total of 45.3 million
euros ($49.55 million)
* FFO climbed by 20.9 pctin first three quarters to 26.5
million euros
* Rental income from properties that were in company's
portfolio in both first nine months of previous year and
reporting period (like-for-like) similarly increased by 1.6 pct
* In September purchase agreement was concluded for "Rondo
Steinheim" retail centre in Hanau
* Purchase price for property under construction is 37.5
million euros
* Transfer of possession of two newly built properties is
expected to be in mid-2017
* Furthermore, purchase agreement for "Domi" high street
building in centre of dortmund was notarised in september
* Taking into account significantly higher number of shares
following capital increase of 79.7 million, this would
correspond to FFO per share of approximately 44 cents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)