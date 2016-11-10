BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Probiodrug AG
* Reports third quarter 2016 business update
* As of Sept. 30 (excluding proceeds of 14.9 million euros from capital raise of October), probiodrug held 11.57 million euros ($12.66 million) in cash and cash equivalents
* In Q3 of 2016 research and development expenses were with 1.776 million euros below corresponding numbers of 2015 with 2.416 million euros
* Comprehensive loss of Q3 was 2.383 million euros, below comprehensive loss of Q3 of 2015 (3.148 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis