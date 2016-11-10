BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 GFT Technologies SE
* Consolidated revenue up 15 percent to eur 106.25 million in Q3
* Earnings (EBITDA) in Q3 raised by 8 percent to eur 12.46 million
* Full-Year 2016 guidance confirmed
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015