Nov 10 Stada Arzneimittel AG

* Says adjusted net income of at least euro 180 million now expected for full year 2016

* In Q3 of 2016, reported group sales of euro 507.0 million

* Continues to expect ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted EBITDA to be at a level of nearly 3

* 9M net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million eur

* 9M adjusted net profit rose 10 percent to 139.9 million eur