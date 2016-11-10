BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Says adjusted net income of at least euro 180 million now expected for full year 2016
* In Q3 of 2016, reported group sales of euro 507.0 million
* Continues to expect ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted EBITDA to be at a level of nearly 3
* 9M net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million eur
* 9M adjusted net profit rose 10 percent to 139.9 million eur
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis