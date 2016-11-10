Nov 10 Electrolux AB :
* Says has agreed to acquire South Africa's leading water
heater producer Kwikot Group (Kwikot Proprietary Limited and its
affiliates), for a total enterprise value of ZAR 3.18 billion
(approximately SEK 2 billion)
* In the financial year ending June 30, 2016, Kwikot Group
had sales of approximately ZAR 1.13 billion (approximately SEK
730 million), and an operating profit margin of more than 20
percent
* With about 800 employees, the acquisition significantly
strengthens Electrolux' presence in the region
* The privately owned company is based in Johannesburg where
it also has production and its main warehouse
