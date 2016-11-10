Nov 10 Young & Co's Brewery Plc :

* H1 revenue 136.0 million stg versus 126.3 million stg +7.7

* H1 managed house like-for-like revenue up 5.4%, fifth consecutive summer of growth over 5%

* Young's managed estate delivered further strong like-for-like performance

* H1 strong adjusted operating margin of 18.5%, maintained despite impact of national living wage

* Net debt reduced by £2.9 million to £127.3m

* "there are challenges ahead: uncertainty over brexit and cost pressures such as national living wage" - ceo

* H1 pretax profit rose 11.6 percent to 22.1 million stg

* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 8.88 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 7.7 percent to 136 million stg