BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 SuperGroup
* Pre-close trading statement covering the 26-week period to 29 October 2016
* Group revenues 334.0 mln stg vs 254.7 mln stg, up 31.1 pct
* Retail revenue 215.2 mln stg vs 172.1 mln stg, up 25.0 pct
* Retail LFL 12.8 pct
* Wholesale revenue 118.8 mln stg vs 82.6 mln stg, up 43.8 pct
* Board anticipates that full year profit will be in line with market expectation
* Half year profit, after distribution centre migration costs and development market investment, will be in the range of £20m-£22m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing