Nov 10 Halfords Group Plc

* Robust retail sales improving through period

* Autocentres sales +0.9% lfl and +3.6% in total

* Operating margins impacted by investments in long-term growth, fx and promotional activity

* Average hedged us$ rate declined from $1.56 to $1.46 accounting for circa 100bps of gross margin, to be mitigated over time

* Depreciation of sterling against us dollar brings cost headwinds, but we have developed a number of mitigation initiatives

* Investment in services delivered an increase in service-related sales by 13.8%

* Management anticipates fy17 profit before tax to be in line with market consensus

* Total group revenue 567.3

* Retail gross margin 47.6%

* Group ebitda 57.1 million down 8.3 percent

* Profit before tax, after non-recurring items 39.1 million down 15.7 percent

* Group sales of £567.3m were up 6.3%, with group gross profit up by 1.5% and gross margin of 50.0% (h1 fy16: 52.3%).

* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 5.83 pence per share