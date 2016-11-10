Nov 10 3i Group Plc

* Interim dividend 8 pence per share in line with policy (September 2015: 6.0p)

* NAV per share rose to 551 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence), after payment of 16 pence fy2016 final dividend and total return of £1,006m or 23% of opening shareholders' funds

* Expect to recommend a total dividend for year of no less than 22.0 pence total dividend paid in respect of year to 31 March 2016

* Total return on equity for 6 months ending Sept 22.6 percent

* Performance from 3i Infrastructure plc ("3iN") contributed to a gross investment return of £90m in addition to fee income (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)