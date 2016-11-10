Nov 10 Curasan AG :

* Continues dynamic growth in the third quarter

* Gross revenues increase by 8.9 percent to 4.83 million euros ($5.28 million) in first nine months

* Quarterly loss at -0.84 million euros was 3.0 percent lower than in comparable period of 2015 (Q3 2015: -0.87 million euros)

* Management board of company currently assumes that published guidance with respect to gross revenues of 6.7 to 7.1 million euros expected for full year will be fulfilled in mid- to upper range

* With regard to results, investments in future growth of company will simultaneously lead to fulfillment of fy guidance at lower end of range according to current estimates

* 9-month EBITDA within expectations at -1.64 million euros (first nine months of 2015: 3.09 million euros)