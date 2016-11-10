BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Curasan AG :
* Continues dynamic growth in the third quarter
* Gross revenues increase by 8.9 percent to 4.83 million euros ($5.28 million) in first nine months
* Quarterly loss at -0.84 million euros was 3.0 percent lower than in comparable period of 2015 (Q3 2015: -0.87 million euros)
* Management board of company currently assumes that published guidance with respect to gross revenues of 6.7 to 7.1 million euros expected for full year will be fulfilled in mid- to upper range
* With regard to results, investments in future growth of company will simultaneously lead to fulfillment of fy guidance at lower end of range according to current estimates
* 9-month EBITDA within expectations at -1.64 million euros (first nine months of 2015: 3.09 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis