Nov 10 Biotest AG :

* Guidance confirmed

* EBIT amounted to 26.1 million euros ($28.53 million)in first nine months of 2016 compared to previous year's figure of -82.0 million euros

* 9-month generated revenues of 455.6 million euros, after 417.9 million euros in same period of previous year

* In first nine months of 2016, biotest group recorded a positive operating cash flow in amount of 46.9 million euros(same period of previous year: 34.2 million euros) despite non-recurring tax payments

* 9-month earnings after taxes in amount of -1.7 million euros (same period of previous year: -88.0 million euros)

biotest ag: biotest increases revenues by 9%