Nov 10 Puma Energy Zambia Plc :

* Puma energy acquires BP terminal in Northern Ireland

* Has signed a purchase agreement with BP to buy its bulk storage fuel terminal in Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Addition takes co's global network of bulk storage terminals to 100, total storage volume of 7.9 million M3 of storage capacity

* Site comprises 20 bulk fuel storage tanks with a working capacity of ca. 143 000 M3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)