Nov 10 Bittium Oyj :

* Acquires the ownership in Mega Electronics Ltd and Megakoto Ltd specialized in healthcare technology and services

* Debt free cash purchase price of share acquisition, including purchase price of megakoto shares, is 8.0 million euros ($8.7 million)

* Purchase will not have an effect on financial outlook for year 2016

* Purchase price will be adjusted based on level of cash, debt and networking capital of acquired companies as of completion of acquisition

* Additional purchase price, capped at 1.0 million euros, is payable upon achievement of certain financial performance targets for acquired business between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)