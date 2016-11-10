Nov 10 Servicepower Technologies Plc

* Confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Jonas Computing which could lead to an offer being made by Jonas

* Board would like to emphasise discussions at a preliminary stage, no assurances that such an offer will be made for servicepower

* Jonas by not later than 8 Dec must either announce firm intention to make offer or that it does not intend to make offer

* Statement regarding a possible offer