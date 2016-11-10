BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Servicepower Technologies Plc
* Confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Jonas Computing which could lead to an offer being made by Jonas
* Board would like to emphasise discussions at a preliminary stage, no assurances that such an offer will be made for servicepower
* Jonas by not later than 8 Dec must either announce firm intention to make offer or that it does not intend to make offer
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing