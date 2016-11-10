Nov 10 Genmab A/S :
* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in
combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma
* Dosing expected in 2017
* First study under clinical trial collaboration and supply
agreement between Janssen and Amgen
* Agreement covers all potential opportunities combining
daratumumab and carfilzomib to treat cancer
* Study will be a 450 patient phase III, randomized,
open-label, registration study
* Study seeks to determine if daratumumab in combination
with carfilzomib and dexamethasone improves progression-free
survival, compared to carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone in
patients with multiple myeloma
