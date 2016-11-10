Nov 10 Genmab A/S :

* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma

* Dosing expected in 2017

* First study under clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement between Janssen and Amgen

* Agreement covers all potential opportunities combining daratumumab and carfilzomib to treat cancer

* Study will be a 450 patient phase III, randomized, open-label, registration study

* Study seeks to determine if daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone improves progression-free survival, compared to carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone in patients with multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon:

