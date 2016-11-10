BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Jonas Computing UK Ltd:
* Statement re possible offer
* Jonas UK confirms that, if it were to make an offer, it is intended that offer would be made in cash
* Jonas UK must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Dec.8 2016, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for ServicePower
* Herax Partners Llp ("Herax") is acting as financial adviser to Jonas UK and CSI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014