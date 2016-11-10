BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 11 Independence Group Nl :
* "offer price of $0.19 per share is final and offer will not be extended further"
* Igo has obtained a 90% interest in windward
* igo to proceed to compulsory acquisition of windward,win-igo.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan