BRIEF-Aoxin Q & M Dental updates on proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co
* Proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co., Ltd.
Nov 11 Anteo Diagnostics Ltd
* Funding secured through dmtc medical countermeasures (mcm) program
* Anteo diagnostics ltd - anteo signs collaboration agreement on novel poc platform-ado.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co., Ltd.
BEIJING/LONDON, May 15 The WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack hobbled Chinese traffic police and schools on Monday as it rolled into Asia for the new work week, while authorities in Europe said they were trying to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.