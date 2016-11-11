Nov 11 Knorr Bremse AG
* Knorr-Bremse AG says appreciates that the Haldex Board of
Directors has carefully reviewed the offer to shareholders and
came to the conclusion that the offer is clearly recommendable.
* Knorr-Bremse says is confident that it will obtain all
necessary merger control approvals and has been in good dialogue
with relevant authorities over the past weeks
* Says should the acceptance level condition have been met,
but merger clearance not been obtained at the end of the
acceptance period, Knorr-Bremse intends to extend the acceptance
period
* Says In such a case, investors who have tendered into the
offer will retain the option to withdraw.
* Knorr-Bremse's bid is subject to certain closing
conditions, including an acceptance ratio resulting in
Knorr-Bremse becoming owner of more than 50 percent of all
outstanding Haldex shares as well as regulatory approvals.
* The offer expires on Dec. 5.
