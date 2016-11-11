BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 Ratos Ab
* Says enterprise value amounts to approximately SEK 1,790 mln and Ratos will receive approximately SEK 1,375 mln for 100% of shares
* Says divestment generates an exit gain of approximately SEK 250 mln, an average annual return (irr) of approximately 10 pct and a money multiple of 2.2x
* Ratos divests Mobile Climate Control to VBG Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.