BRIEF-Olainfarm sales increase in April by 28 pct at 11.3 million euros
* REACHED 11.28 MILLION EUROS, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE BY 28 PERCENT COMPARED TO SALES OF APRIL 2016
Nov 11 Sanofi SA :
* Sanofi receives CHMP recommendation for approval of Suliqua in the EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)