BRIEF-Olainfarm sales increase in April by 28 pct at 11.3 million euros
* REACHED 11.28 MILLION EUROS, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE BY 28 PERCENT COMPARED TO SALES OF APRIL 2016
Nov 11 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk
* Says receives positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) for the treatment of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes
* Says expects to receive final marketing authorisation from European commission in the first quarter of 2017
* Says Novo Nordisk has developed Fiasp as a mealtime insulin with an earlier and greater glucose-lowering effect than NovoRapid (insulin aspart) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
* REACHED 11.28 MILLION EUROS, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE BY 28 PERCENT COMPARED TO SALES OF APRIL 2016
* Patheon shares surge about 33 pct to $34.60 (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)