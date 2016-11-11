Nov 11 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag

* Pbb anticipates consolidated profit before taxes for 2016 (in accordance with ifrs) between eur 280 million and eur 290 million

* Company is aiming for consolidated profit before taxes (in accordance with ifrs) between eur 150 million and eur 170 million for year 2017

* Considering a proposal to distribute for financial year 2016 a special dividend from heta gain in addition to distribution according to its communicated dividend policy

