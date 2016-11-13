Nov 14 RNY Property Trust

* announcement refers to plan to sell its assets in a fully marketed and orderly manner

* high bids received for assets , in total, represent a 13.3% discount to 30 june 2016 valuations of such properties

* based on bids received to date it is expected that there will be a material adverse effect on nta

* rny asset sale update-rny.ax