BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 RNY Property Trust
* announcement refers to plan to sell its assets in a fully marketed and orderly manner
* high bids received for assets , in total, represent a 13.3% discount to 30 june 2016 valuations of such properties
* based on bids received to date it is expected that there will be a material adverse effect on nta
* rny asset sale update-rny.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project