BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 14 Scottish Pacific Group Ltd :
* Scottish pacific group ltd - decided it is prudent to review its forecasts, assuming borrowing levels do not see any uptick during remainder of fy17
* Expects to produce pro forma pbit of $40.7 million and pro forma npata of $30.8 million for year ended 30 june 2017
* Scottish pacific group ltd- advises that it has experienced lower than expected levels of borrowing during first four months of fy17
* Sees decline in forecast net revenue of $8.2 million
* Scottish pacific group ltd - profit guidance-sco.ax


* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project