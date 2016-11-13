BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Rural Funds Group :
* Acquisition will be debt funded and an increase in bank facility limit has been negotiated
* Purchase price including stamp duty is $26.5 mln
* Current FY17 forecasts for adjusted funds from operations of 12.42 cents per unit and distributions of 9.64 cents remain unchanged
* RFF contracts to acquire Queensland cotton property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project