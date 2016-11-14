Nov 14 Cliq Digital AG :
* Announces 9-months figures 2016 - significant increase in revenue and profitability due to
strong 3rd quarter
* 9-month revenue rises around 15 percent to 47.4 million euros ($51.19 million) (9 months
2015: 41.4 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA climbs up approx. 38 percent to 19.3 million euros (9 months 2015: 13.9
million euros)
* 9-month net earnings increase by around 57 percent to 1.9 million euros (9 months 2015:
1.2 million euros)
* Confirms its forecast for double-digit growth rates on revenue and earnings throughout
year 2016 compared to previous year
($1 = 0.9260 euros)
