Nov 14 Kesko Oyj :

* To acquire AutoCarrera, Porsche representation transfers to VV-Auto

* Price of acquisition, structured as share purchase, is about 27 million euros ($29.17 million)

* Acquisition does not have impact on Kesko Group's outlook

* VV-Auto Group Oy has signed an agreement to acquire whole share capital of Oy AutoCarrera Ab

* Acquisition to be paid in cash will be funded by Kesko's liquid assets and available debt financing reserves

* Acquisition is estimated to be completed within year 2016