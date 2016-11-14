Nov 14 Kesko Oyj :
* To acquire AutoCarrera, Porsche representation transfers to VV-Auto
* Price of acquisition, structured as share purchase, is about 27 million euros ($29.17
million)
* Acquisition does not have impact on Kesko Group's outlook
* VV-Auto Group Oy has signed an agreement to acquire whole share capital of Oy AutoCarrera
Ab
* Acquisition to be paid in cash will be funded by Kesko's liquid assets and available debt
financing reserves
* Acquisition is estimated to be completed within year 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9256 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)