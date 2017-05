Nov 14 Denmark's Danske Bank

* Says is planning a bond issue in the Danish market

* Says will initiate discussions with investors with a view to issuing additional tier 1 capital in the form of a bond loan denominated in Danish crowns

* Says the bonds are expected to be perpetual with an option for Danske Bank to prepay the bonds at par 5-7 years after the issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely)