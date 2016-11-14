Nov 14 Immofinanz AG :

* Immofinanz expands stop shop portfolio to 66 retail parks through eight acquisitions

* Purchase price for these properties totals about 79.0 million euros ($84.90 million)

* Newly acquired retail parks have an occupancy rate of roughly 98 percent and generate annual rental income of about 6.6 million euros

* Transactions will close in several steps, presumably by the end of the first quarter of 2017

* Further locations in Serbia and Poland are currently in preparation phase for project development