Nov 14 Immofinanz AG :
* Immofinanz expands stop shop portfolio to 66 retail parks through eight acquisitions
* Purchase price for these properties totals about 79.0 million euros ($84.90 million)
* Newly acquired retail parks have an occupancy rate of roughly 98 percent and generate
annual rental income of about 6.6 million euros
* Transactions will close in several steps, presumably by the end of the first quarter of
2017
* Further locations in Serbia and Poland are currently in preparation phase for project
development
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)