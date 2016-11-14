UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 Data Respons ASA :
* Signed contract totaling 90 million Norwegian crowns ($10.6 million) with customer in Healthcare solution market
* Deliveries will take place within next two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4732 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)