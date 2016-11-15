BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :
* On-Market purchase of anz shares-anz.ax
* Australia and new zealand banking group ltd - anz share investing has been appointed to execute purchase
* Anzest to settle certain amounts due under anz's share-based compensation plans
* Anzest pty ltd ('anzest') intends to purchase on-market approximately $80 million of anz shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.