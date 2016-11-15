Nov 15 aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Monday Q3/2016 sales and EBITDA within the guidance; North America sales in 9 months of 2016 above expectations; important progress in LOQTEQ portfolio expansion

* In the continued operation sales in Q3/2016 amounted to 2.9 million euros ($3.13 million)(Q3/2015: 3.4 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA of -1.8 million euros (Q3/2015: -1.4 million euros) in the continued operation in the third quarter of 2016

* Outlook for 2016 in the fourth quarter of 2016, aap aims to achieve further progress in its strategy implementation

* Outlook for 2016 in the fourth quarter of 2016, aap aims to achieve further progress in its strategy implementation

* Based on the business performance to date and taking into account the one-time effects as well as the ongoing negotiations, the Management Board expects sales and EBITDA to be at the lower end of the guidance for financial year 2016