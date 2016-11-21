Nov 21 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Bionor Pharma announces the acquisition of Solon Eiendom and fully underwritten private placement and subsequent offering

* To acquire entire share capital of Solon Eiendom AS for about 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($116.9 million) settled by issuing 6.67 billion new shares

* Intends to carry out private placement of 1 billion new shares at 0.15 crown per share with gross proceeds of 150 million crowns

* Private placement is planned to be executed before Dec. 16, 2016

* In addition, Solon shareholders intend sell down 1 billion consideration shares at 0.15 crown per share

* Acquisition of Solon Eiendom is expected to be completed in due course, and as soon as practicably possible following EGM, i.e. in December 2016

