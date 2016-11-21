BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Skanska Ab
* Skanska has signed a contract with Slussgården to sell Snäckan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden
* The deal includes a lease agreement with SKL
* The agreement includes a new property of about 23,500 square meters
* Skanska will announce the final purchase price, and thus the construction contract, when the zoning is established
* The transaction is conditioned by zoning and building permits
* The divestment will be recorded in connection with the start of construction, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2018
* The transfer of the property to the buyer will take place when the building is completed, which is expected in the third quarter in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.