BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Asx alert-big agreement to acquire pricemaker limited-big.ax
* Has agreed to acquire Pricemaker Ltd, a New Zealand based technology company
* Acquisition will provide additional revenue of at least au$1.4m over 2017
* Under the agreement, issue of 15.5 million big shares at au$0.20
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility