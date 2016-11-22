Nov 22 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* Full year like-for-like sales down 0.8 pct a with improving trend through year

* Recent eight weeks up 0.5 pct

* Fy adjusted operating profit of £318m b (fy 2015 £328m)

* Fy adjusted earnings per share of 34.9p b (fy 2015 35.7p)

* Final dividend of 5.0p

* Fy operating profit of £231m (fy 2015 £270m)

* Capital expenditure £167m (fy 2015 £162m), including 8 new site openings and 252 conversions and remodels

* Net debt of £1.84bn representing 4.3 times adjusted ebitda b (fy 2015 4.3 times)

* We believe it is too early to predict with any certainty what impact of brexit on economy might be, particularly without clarity on exit terms

* Input costs will be impacted by value of sterling, which has fallen significantly since eu referendum

* We have a small number of sites trading in germany, but otherwise our international trade is defined by our supply chain.

* Net effect of a weaker sterling is therefore profit dilutive

* Although this is partially mitigated in next financial year by existing contracts.

* In first eight weeks of current year like-for-like sales have increased by 0.5 pct, continuing momentum that we started to build in second half of last year.

* We expect to see downward pressure on margins in this financial year

* Fy pretax profit 94 million stg versus 126 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 5 pence per share