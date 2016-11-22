Nov 22 Compass Group Plc :

* Strong organic revenue growth of 5 pct, another excellent year in north america with growth of 8.1 pct

* Restructuring plan announced in July 2015, is now complete and delivering expected savings

* Proposed full year dividend up 7.8 pct, in line with constant currency eps growth

* On a statutory basis, revenue, operating profit and earnings per share benefitted by around 6 pct from translational effect of weaker sterling

* Expectations for 2017 are positive, with growth weighted to second half of year - ceo

* Fy underlying operating profit of £1,445 million versus 1,368 million stg a year earlier

* Like for like volumes were impacted by timing of a number of sports events in uk in q4 of 2015

* Total dividend 31.7 pence per share