Nov 22 Entertainment One Ltd :

* Reported revenues 19 pct higher at 401 mln stg (2015: 337 mln stg), with growth across all divisions on both a reported and constant currency basis

* Financial performance in line with expectations with good sales growth and earnings from existing library participations

* On track to deliver strategic targets by 2020

* Remains on track to deliver full year financial performance in line with management expectations

* H1 pretax profit 3.7 mln stg versus 18.1 mln stg year ago