PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Topbetta Holdings Ltd
* Capital raised will be used to better position topbetta to fast track the launch of the Global Tote
* Has also agreed to issue to canaccord 1 million options exercisable at 30c within 3 years from the date of issue
* TBH raises $3m to fast track the launch of the Global Tote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.