BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV :
* Shop Apotheke Europe with strong revenue growth in the first 9 months of 2016
* 9-month revenues grew by 37 percent to 124.7 million euros (9 months 2015: 91.0 million euros)
* Strong revenue growth expected for Q4 2016
* Gross profit over period reached 25.6 million euros compared with 19.2 million euros in first nine months of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht