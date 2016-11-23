BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Redcentric Plc :
* Appointment of Peter Brotherton ACA as chief financial officer
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.