Nov 23 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Full-Year forecast for 2016 confirmed

* EBT for first nine months of 2016 up 13 pct at 11.2 million euros ($11.89 million)

* Revenue for Q3 of 2016 reached 14.5 million euros, compared to 11.2 million euris for Q3 of 2015 (+29 pct)